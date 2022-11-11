ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend

Friends,

I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.

At this time, we are still not accepting clothing donations.

Thanks so much,

Derald

Derald J. Bulls

Executive Director

Make a difference, give to support CitySquare Paris!

https://give.citysquare.org/paris

