Civil Rights Group Calls for Changes at Ft. Hood

The death of a second Fort Hood soldier, who was a victim of sexual abuse, has increased calls for an investigation of the post’s leadership. The Secretary of the Army, who has already announced one investigation of Fort Hood, has now met with the civil rights group LULAC, which is pushing for more changes. Priscilla Pantoja came away with a sense that the Pentagon is taking this seriously. Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who was missing for more than a week, was found dead last week. in may, he reported that he had been assaulted by a male superior. This comes after the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, told family that she had been harassed, but was afraid to come forward.