Civil Rights Groups Blast Title 42

Civil rights groups are blasting a plan to extend a Trump-era border health rule, which the government uses to deport most illegal immigrants. Title-42 was implemented during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID at the border. Nicole Morgan with the Texas-based immigrant rights group “Raices” says that Ukrainian refugees, who showed up, were permitted to enter. At the same time, she says they quickly deported black and brown illegal immigrants.

