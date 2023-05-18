Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs Wins Prestigious “Best of Choice” and “Premier Hotelier of the Year” Awards

The Clarion Pointe hotel of Sulphur Springs, Texas has been recognized with a prestigious “Best of Choice” award Choice Hotels International, Inc., franchisor of the Clarion Pointe brand. The award was presented at the Choice Hotels International 67th Owner & Franchisee Convention in Las Vegas.

The designation is awarded to the top hotels within the company’s domestic and international portfolio, representing a tremendous accomplishment. As one of the top tier properties operating under the Clarion Pointe flag, the hotel’s staff has demonstrated an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service. Award criteria are evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports.

“I am always so impressed by our team’s commitment to professionalism.” said Adam Teer, General Manager. “Our staff works so diligently to make sure that each guest experiences a pleasant stay. From kind guest service at the front desk, to walking into a tidy room with a fresh aroma, and experiencing breakfast served with a smile—our entire team is dedicated to the guest experience.”

In addition, Charles & Sharon Helm were awarded the Premier Hotelier of the Year Award. The award is given to a hotelier that embodies the Choice brand promise and provides the absolute best guest experience. The award also recognizes Charles & Sharon’s community involvement such as being on the board of the County Healthcare Foundation and the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

“Sharon and I were thrilled to be recognized as the Premier Hotelier this year by Choice Hotels—especially considering that there are over 7,000 Choice Hotels across the world!” Charles Helm, owner of Clarion Pointe continued, “We have a deep commitment to the hospitality industry but we have an especially commitment to our hometown of Sulphur Springs. We take great pride in serving our community and the travelers that visit. Tourism has such a positive impact on our entire area and whether we’re taking care of companies here in town or a traveler coming off the interstate for a night—we want to be an excellent representation of this community.”

The Clarion Pointe hotel participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top loyalty program by both USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards and by U.S. News & World Report. Membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates when booking directly at choicehotels.com.

For more information or to make a reservation at this award-winning hotel, visit ssclarionpointe.com.