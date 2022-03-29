Clarksville Boil Water Notice

800 W. Main Street

Main: 903427-3834

Clarksville, TX 75426

www.clarksvilletx.com

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems 03/28/2022 Due to A major water leak, the City of Clarksville has suffered a water line break, which caused low water pressure and water outages throughout the Public Water System. As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Clarksville, Texas, PWS ID: 1940002public water system, to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice should be boiled and cooled before drinking water for human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of cooking, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will state to customers that it rescinds the boil water notice like this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can post this notice in a public place or distribute copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt McAdoo at 903-427-3834 Ext 253 or by mail at 800 W Main St. Clarksville, TX 75426.

The City of Clarksville, Texas’ Public Works Department is committed to providing the best possible water and are completing a comprehensive assessment of our water system. Workers will make repairs to restore pressure as soon as possible. During this time, the City of Clarksville will continue to fix any additional line breakages and restore positive pressure. Please report all leakages to the City of Clarksville Water Utility Department by calling 903-427-3834 Ext 253.

