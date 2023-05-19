Clarksville City Council News

The Clarksville City Council has approved the issuance of Certificates of Obligation to help pay for a new well, some new water lines and refurbish the water storage units. The cost of the project is about $6.2 million. The bond will be for about $3.4 million and $2.8 million will come from a USDA grant.

The Clarksville City Council learned at this week’s meeting that the McDonalds is closing at the end of the month. The reason is that sales are falling short of company goals. Its unknown if another business or restaurant will move into the building, which is near City Hall.