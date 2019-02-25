Clarksville Out In Basketball Playoffs – North Hopkins Back In

In the 2A Boys Basketball playoffs, Clarksville had defeated North Hopkins last Friday in Mount Vernon in overtime, but Monday, Clarksville withdrew from the playoffs due to a UIL eligibility issue. North Hopkins is reactivated into the playoffs and will play No. 4 ranked Big Sandy at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening in Mt Vernon. Superintendent Dr. Darin Jolly told us “North Hopkins ISD is thankful and excited to have another opportunity to see our boys basketball team in action against Big Sandy on Tuesday. We narrowly lost in overtime to Clarksville last Friday. Our boys are great leaders in our school and we’re thankful to Coach Jeff Bell and his staff for all of their leadership on and off the court. In addition to becoming great athletes, our boys are becoming great gentlemen and leaders as they work together.”