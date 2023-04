The Clarksville City Council held a special meeting earlier this week and terminated Police Chief Mark Gable and Sergeant Jerry Goodson. In addition, they gave the officers dishonorable discharges. The vote to fire the officers was 6-2, with councilmen Lyntrevion Scott and James Ellis dissenting. Former Chief Gable issued a statement following the meeting imploring the citizens of Clarksville to get involved in city government and to vote the sitting council members out of office.