Clarksville Rescinds Boil Water Notice

Boil Water Notice Rescinded

03/30/2022

On 03/30/2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Clarksville public water system, PWS ID: 1940002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the state law required boiling water from this public water system before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the water quality distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. In addition, it has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling before use as of 03/30/2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Public Works Director Matt McAdoo at 903-427-3834 Ext 253or by mail at 800 W. Main St. Clarksville, TX 75426. The public water system customers and the executive director shall be able to reach the public water system at one of the numbers listed in this notice. The City of Clarksville, Texas’ Public Works Department is committed to providing the best possible water and has completed a comprehensive assessment of our water system. Repairs have been completed to the affected water lines to restore pressure, and crews have repaired the water tower. At this time, the City of Clarksville has restored positive force, and water samples have returned from a third-party laboratory as safe for human consumption. Please report all leakages to the City of Clarksville Water Utility Department by calling 903-427-3834 Ext 253.

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.