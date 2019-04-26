Clayton Homes Is Building Careers

Clayton Homes in Sulphur Springs is building right now! And they’re not just building homes, they want to build careers. Clayton Homes in Sulphur Springs is searching for all stars. We offer great pay, excellent benefits, matching 401(k), a respectful work environment, equal opportunity employer, and the chance to learn valuable home-building skills! We’re hosting a job fair on Saturday (Apr 27) from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. This is a kid-friendly event, and lunch is on us. We’re conducting interviews on site. We’re located at 2600 Main Street, in Sulphur Springs. Visit the Clayton Sulphur Springs Building Facility’s Facebook page for more details.