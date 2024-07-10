Clean Up After Beryl

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick says President Biden has approved a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration to help with Hurricane Beryl’s recovery. Patrick requested a declaration through FEMA to cover all costs for Category A (Debris) and Category B (Emergency Protective Measures). FEMA’s assistance with these costs will expedite the recovery process and help ensure the safety of Texans impacted by Hurricane Beryl. The president granted the request. Beryl has now claimed at least ten lives. One woman in the Houston area died after she couldn’t use her oxygen machine when her power went out.

In Southeast Texas, Entergy expects to restore power to about half of the customers who still lack electricity by the end of Wednesday after Hurricane Beryl’s winds blew down utility poles and lines. It could take up to a week to restore power to customers in the hardest-hit areas. As of noon Tuesday, about 215,000 customers were in the dark, primarily in the western part of Entergy’s service area. The most significant number of outages is in Montgomery County, which has about 147,000.