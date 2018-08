A Humble, Texas convenience store clerk has been charged with selling alcohol to a 17-year-old driver before a wreck that killed two of the teen’s classmates. The clerk was arrested Sunday, then freed on $1,000 bond. Prosecutors believe Jaggar Smith drank a bottle of wine before the accident that killed two 16-year-olds and he has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. All three attended Atascocita (uh-tas-koh-SEE’-tuh) High School.