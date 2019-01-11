Clever Design Earns NLISD Project Curb Appeal Trophy

Pumpkin designs as diverse as Everett’s population

North Lamar ISD Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick recently awarded Everett Elementary the Project Curb Appeal trophy for creating a welcoming outside appearance. Campus designers incorporated individually decorated pumpkins that represented Everett’s diverse student population. The pumpkins were placed at parent drop-off, in the flowerbeds, and alongside the entrance sidewalk.

The district’s fall contest was to challenge campuses to fashion an atmosphere creating a warm and hospitable environment that also celebrated students. Judging was based on the level of parent engagement, level of community volunteers, how well students were celebrated in the design, and how well the entrance greeted students and visitors. NLISD is challenging campuses again to a winter theme curb appeal where the traveling trophy will be passed on to the next winner.