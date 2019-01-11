Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice

Clever Design Earns NLISD Project Curb Appeal Trophy

41 mins ago

The Leadership Team at Everett Elementary accepts the Project Curb Appeal trophy from North Lamar Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick, far right. Members in the first row are Ellie Michael, Cameron Farris, Wyatt Miller, and Grady Thomison. In back with Chadwick are Principal Lora Sanders, Ryan Trenchard, Gaige Griffis, Landon Kessel, and David Gonzalez.

Pumpkin designs as diverse as Everett’s population

North Lamar ISD Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick recently awarded Everett Elementary the Project Curb Appeal trophy for creating a welcoming outside appearance.  Campus designers incorporated individually decorated pumpkins that represented Everett’s diverse student population.  The pumpkins were placed at parent drop-off, in the flowerbeds, and alongside the entrance sidewalk.

Decorated pumpkins line the sidewalk of Everett Elementary creating a welcoming entranceway to the campus.

The district’s fall contest was to challenge campuses to fashion an atmosphere creating a warm and hospitable environment that also celebrated students.  Judging was based on the level of parent engagement, level of community volunteers, how well students were celebrated in the design, and how well the entrance greeted students and visitors.  NLISD is challenging campuses again to a winter theme curb appeal where the traveling trophy will be passed on to the next winner.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     