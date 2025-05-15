“Click It Or Ticket” Enhanced Enforcement Period

PARIS – It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. Everyone needs to buckle up. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working with law enforcement to remind Texas drivers to wear seat belts on every ride.

The first responder learns a life lesson.

In May 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Boyer rushed to the scene of an emergency without pausing to buckle his seat belt. He was responding to a call. He swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck pulling an unlit trailer, and that’s when his car went off the highway, going airborne and rolling over twice. Not buckled in, he was ejected several feet from his patrol vehicle. He lost his left leg and almost lost his life.

“This experience has changed my perspective. No one is invincible,” Boyer said. “Now, whenever I get in any vehicle, I always buckle up. And I’ve taught my 9-year-old son to do the same.”

Seat belts save lives.

Most Texans buckle up, yet too many crashes turn deadly because someone wasn’t wearing a seat belt. In 2024, 1,069 people not buckled up died in collisions on Texas roads. Nearly 60% of these fatalities occurred at night.

“We all think a crash will never happen to us, but it can happen any time we get in a vehicle,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “A seat belt can save your life or prevent a serious injury, but only if you wear it. Take those quick seconds to buckle your seat belt every time, day and night.”

In 2024, there were 6,217 traffic crashes in the Paris District, resulting in 102 fatalities and 447 serious injuries.

In 2024, there were 76 traffic crashes in the Paris District in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in 22 fatalities and 70 serious injuries.

What TxDOT is doing

TxDOT’s annual Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives by encouraging drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts 100% of the time. To reach this goal, TxDOT is conducting a statewide public education campaign and partnering with law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement of seatbelt laws from May 19 through June 1. This effort includes focusing on ticketing drivers who fail to buckle up or secure their children in car seats.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200. Children younger than eight must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If you don’t properly restrain them, the driver faces fines of up to $250 plus court costs.

The results

No one wants to be pulled over by officers, but the objective is to save lives and prevent injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the Texas Click It or Ticket initiative has saved more than 8,200 lives, prevented 148,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $33 billion in economic savings since its inception in 2002.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is integral to TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. Initiative. Drive Like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie, and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.

PARÍS – No importa quién seas o lo que hagas, todo el mundo tiene que abrocharse el cinturón. El Departamento de Transporte de Texas (TxDOT, por sus siglas en inglés) está trabajando con las fuerzas del orden para recordarles a los conductores de Texas que usen cinturones de seguridad en cada viaje.

El socorrista aprende una lección de vida.

En mayo de 2023, el ayudante del alguacil del condado de Polk, Caleb Boyer, acudió rápidamente al lugar de una emergencia sin detenerse a abrocharse el cinturón de seguridad. Estaba respondiendo a una llamada. Se desvió para evitar chocar con una camioneta que tiraba de un remolque sin luz, y fue entonces cuando su automóvil se salió de la carretera, volando y volcando dos veces. Al no abrocharse el cinturón, fue expulsado varios metros de su vehículo patrulla. Perdió la pierna izquierda y estuvo a punto de perder la vida.

“Esta experiencia ha cambiado mi perspectiva. Nadie es invencible”, dijo Boyer. “Ahora, cada vez que me subo a cualquier vehículo, siempre me abrocho el cinturón. Y le he enseñado a mi hijo de 9 años a hacer lo mismo”.

Los cinturones de seguridad salvan vidas.

La mayoría de los tejanos se abrochan el cinturón, pero demasiados choques se vuelven mortales porque alguien no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad. En 2024, 1,069 personas que no llevaban abrochado el cinturón de seguridad murieron en colisiones en las carreteras de Texas. Casi el 60% de estas muertes ocurrieron de noche.

“Todos pensamos que un accidente nunca nos sucederá, pero puede suceder en cualquier momento que nos subamos a un vehículo”, dijo el director ejecutivo de TxDOT, Marc Williams. “Un cinturón de seguridad puede salvarle la vida o prevenir una lesión grave, pero solo si lo usa. Tómate esos breves segundos para abrocharte el cinturón de seguridad cada vez, de día y de noche”.

En 2024, se produjeron 6.217 accidentes de tráfico en el distrito de París, que se saldaron con 102 víctimas mortales y 447 heridos graves.

En 2024, se produjeron 76 accidentes de tráfico en el distrito de París en los que los ocupantes sin cinturón de seguridad sufrieron lesiones mortales o graves. Estos choques resultaron en 22 muertes y 70 lesiones graves.

Lo que está haciendo TxDOT

La campaña anual Click It or Ticket de TxDOT tiene como objetivo salvar vidas alentando a los conductores y pasajeros a usar cinturones de seguridad el 100% del tiempo. Para alcanzar ese objetivo, TxDOT está llevando a cabo una campaña de educación pública en todo el estado y asociándose con agencias de aplicación de la ley para intensificar la aplicación de las leyes sobre el cinturón de seguridad desde el 19 de mayo hasta el 1 de junio. Incluye centrarse en multar a los conductores que no se abrochan el cinturón o aseguran a sus hijos en los asientos de seguridad.

La ley de Texas requiere que todos en un vehículo se abrochen el cinturón o enfrenten multas y costos judiciales de hasta $200. Los niños menores de ocho años deben estar en un asiento de seguridad para niños o un asiento elevado a menos que midan más de 4 pies y 9 pulgadas. Si no los retiene adecuadamente, el conductor enfrenta multas de hasta $250 más costos judiciales.

Los resultados

Nadie quiere ser detenido por los agentes, pero el objetivo es salvar vidas y prevenir lesiones. La Administración Nacional de Seguridad del Tráfico en las Carreteras (NHTSA, por sus siglas en inglés) estima que la iniciativa Texas Click It or Ticket ha salvado más de 8,200 vidas, evitado 148,000 lesiones graves y resultado en $33 mil millones en ahorros económicos desde su creación en 2002.

La campaña Click It or Ticket es parte integral de Drive like a Texan: Kind de TxDOT. Cortés. Seguro. Iniciativa. Drive Like a Texan se trata de abrazar el orgullo, la camaradería y la responsabilidad de ser un tejano en la carretera. Al tomar decisiones reflexivas, todos podemos ayudarnos a mantenernos a salvo unos a otros. Más información en DriveLikeATexan.com.