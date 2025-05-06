Climate Change, Oil and Gas Industry Under Debate in Texas House

Climate change and whether the Texas oil and gas industry is contributing were under debate in the Texas House. Joint Resolution 138 would ask voters to decide if a carbon tax should be prohibited in Texas. Democratic State Rep Gene Wu argued the oil and gas industry should be held accountable. The resolution passed a preliminary vote in the Texas House 92-to 49.
