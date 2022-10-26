Clorox Recall Pine-Sol Products

Clorox recalls three Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause severe infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the recall, individuals with weakened immune systems or external medical devices exposed to its product can suffer a severe infection requiring medical treatment. However, healthy individuals are typically not impacted by the bacteria. The bacteria can enter a person’s body if inhaled, through the eyes, or in an opening of the skin. According to CPSC, testing has found the bacteria in certain recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022. – https://pinesolrecall.com/