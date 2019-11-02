Cluckingham Palace Sells

“Cluckingham Palace” sets on a 43-acre property and includes a large house, natatorium, spa, media room, six bedrooms, multiple baths, a pond, and park-like grounds outside. The Pilgrim’s Pride family mansion sold. Concierge Auctions had delayed closing twice, but a buyer emerged last week.

The estate is under contract. It should close in 30 days, according to Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch Harvey Properties and grandson of Bo and Patty Pilgrim, the billionaire couple who built the estate.

Bo Pilgrim died in 2017, his wife and high school sweetheart passed soon after in 2018. The family’s chicken business, Pilgrim’s Pride, grew to one of the largest in the country through vertical integration. At one time, the company had operations in 17 states with more than 35,000 employees. But this massive operation’s roots stayed small in its hometown of Pittsburg with only 4,000 residents.

Pilgrim cannot say what the sales price is, but the reserve, about $3 million, was hit. An individual reportedly bought the estate out of five bidders, and two were local.

They valued the estate at $8 million. The King Air 350 the family flew in was not a part of the package.