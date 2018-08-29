CMA Award Noms in Today’s Nashville Roundup

2018 CMA Awards Nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion



Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland



New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young



Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay



Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley



Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air on Wednesday, November 14th on ABC.

Celebrity Insider claims Adam Levine and Blake Shelton were recently doing press for “The Voice” when Adam made fun of Blake’s jean jacket. He said; “You’re such a nerd. You look like you’re wearing a pair of jeans that buttons up at your neck. You’re wearing a Canadian tuxedo!”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in no rush to get married. A source tells the website; “There is no big secret as to why Blake and Gwen are not yet engaged. It’s very simple — they’re just not in a rush to get that piece of paper. Neither of them need it to feel committed to each other. They’re both undeniably ‘all in’ when it comes to their relationship. But, when it comes to getting the courts involved and dealing with all the paperwork they’d need to do as far as pre-nups, it gets overwhelming and frankly, not very romantic. When they met hey were both coming out of messy divorces and they haven’t fully recovered from that trauma. They do talk about getting married, and it’s something they both do see happening down the road, but for now, they’ve agreed to keep things the way they are.”

Australian Morgan Evans tells Pop Culture Country that having a chart-topping song like “Kiss Somebody” is overwhelming. “It’s overwhelming. For me, it’s like a feeling of acceptance. I feel like I’m accepted into this community, and into the country music community in America. For a guy from the other side of the world, it’s a pretty incredible feeling. You always dream of it. If you’ve ever been to Australia, you feel a long way away from here. And that’s where I grew up playing music. The idea of coming to Nashville, it’s anyone involved in country music’s dream. But it’s so far away, you don’t know anyone, and all those kinds of things. Over the years you start to know people, and the more you find out, the harder it is.”

Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion tells the website Covetuer that he collects leather jackets. “I have a leather jacket problem. I feel like every time I turn around, I’m buying a leather jacket. I have this habit of going into the Tom Ford store in Vegas whenever we’re there. I’ve learned I hate Las Vegas. I’m not a gambler and I’m not a huge partier. So I learned the shopping side of Vegas, and that’s when I ended up buying a Tom Ford jacket as a gift to myself.”

Jason Aldean tells Grand View Outdoors that his father and grandfather got him interested in hunting. “My dad and grandfather used to take a hunting trip to Georgia every year for Thanksgiving. My dad would come to Georgia for a couple weeks with my grandfather and they would hunt. Once I got old enough to go with them is when they started taking me.”

People magazine claims Miranda Lambert’s ex-boyfriend, Evan Felker, is canceling shows because of a kidney stone. He has been unable to pass it and can’t perform until he does.