CMA Awards Kick Off With Star-Packed All-Female Performance, Garth Brooks Wins Top Award

The biggest names in country music took the stage at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards last night. Carrie Underwood hosted the night alongside country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Garth Brooks took the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year, and album of the year went to Maren Morris. The night was also filled with showstopping performances from Miranda Lambert, Pink, McEntire, Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini and many more.Winners included
- Music Event of the Year: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde
- Single of the Year: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton
- Song of the Year: “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Wiliford
- Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
- Group of the Year: Old Dominion
- Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Music Video of the Year: “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves
- Album of the Year: “GIRL” by Maren Morris
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves
- Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks