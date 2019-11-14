CMA Awards Kick Off With Star-Packed All-Female Performance, Garth Brooks Wins Top Award

The biggest names in country music took the stage at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards last night. Carrie Underwood hosted the night alongside country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Garth Brooks took the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year, and album of the year went to Maren Morris. The night was also filled with showstopping performances from Miranda Lambert, Pink, McEntire, Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini and many more.Winners included

Music Event of the Year: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Ashley McBryde Single of the Year: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton

“Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Wiliford Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Old Dominion Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves Album of the Year: “GIRL” by Maren Morris

Luke Combs Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves

