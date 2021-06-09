Coalition Formed To Stop Proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir

The long-discussed Marvin Nichols Reservoir is gaining momentum. The project, proposed on the main stem of the Sulphur River in Red River and Titus Counties, would flood more than 66,000 acres of family farmland, hardwood forest and wetlands in Northeast Texas to pipe water to the DFW Metroplex. IN response, landowners, business owners, community leaders, conservationists, and local elected officials have formed a coalition opposing the Reservoir, and have launched a new campaign called “*Preserve Northeast Texas: Stop Marvin Nichols*.

Press Release From ” Stop Marvin Nichols”

MARVIN NICHOLS RESERVOIR GAINING MOMENTUM;

NEW GROUP LAUNCHES TO MOBILIZE NORTHEAST TEXANS AGAINST IT

Private land, jobs, and natural resources at stake

Northeast Texas – The long-discussed Marvin Nichols Reservoir is gaining momentum. The project, proposed on the main stem of the Sulphur River in Red River and Titus Counties, would flood more than 66,000 acres of heritage farmland, hardwood forest and wetlands in Northeast Texas to pipe water to the DFW Metroplex.

In response, landowners, business owners, community leaders, conservationists, and local elected officials have formed a coalition opposing the Reservoir, launching a new campaign called “Preserve Northeast Texas: Stop Marvin Nichols.” The coalition is fighting to protect the region from one of the biggest transfers of private land to public in modern history.

“This project would have a devastating effect on our economy, drowning resources for our timber and agriculture-based economy,” said Bill Ward, Owner of Ward Timber Company. “It would also impact the area’s wildlife habitat and inundate archaeological and historic sites and cemeteries, capturing thousands of acres of family lands.”

Water providers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are predicting a strain on the region’s future water supply, based on expected population growth continued high per capita water use. Rather than looking to viable solutions through conservation efforts and existing reservoirs, the Metroplex has chosen to propose yet another reservoir to meet their water demands. In addition to the land that would be flooded, the proposed reservoir would require that at least another 130,000 acres be taken from private ownership to mitigate wildlife habitat losses created by the reservoir.

“This project is in our backyard,” said Gary Cheatwood, Member of the Preserve Northeast Texas Steering Committee. “But the benefits would go to urban areas to the west of us. The Marvin Nichols Reservoir would rob us of vital natural resources so that DFW-area residents can water their lawns and fill their swimming pools.”

Though the issue was first raised in 2001, it has recently gained momentum and remains a serious threat to the people, economy, and natural character of Northeast Texas. The proposed timeframe for building the reservoir has been moved forward. Supporters are stepping up their efforts in the current State Water Plan. Preserve Northeast Texas hopes to familiarize folks in the region with these dramatic impacts, and garner support from local residents and elected officials to advocate for Northeast Texas and private property rights.

The Preserve Northeast Texas Steering Committee includes:

Bill Ward, Jim Thompson, Max Shumake, Shirley Shumake, Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom, Linda Price, Richard LeTourneau, Cynthia Gwinn, Gary Cheatwood, Janice Bezanson

Residents of Northeast Texas are invited to join the campaign and add their name to the growing list of residents opposed to Marvin Nichols. You can learn more about Preserve Northeast Texas: Stop Marvin Nichols online at www.PreserveNortheastTexas.org and on Facebook and Instagram at @PreserveNortheastTexas.

– ### –