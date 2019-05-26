Coast Guard Busy On Texas Coast

Coast Guard ends the search for a missing swimmer near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search Sunday morning for a missing swimmer last seen swimming at San Luis Pass near Galveston, Texas.

A body was recovered at approximately 8:00 am matching the description of the missing swimmer.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at approximately 1:30 am. Sunday morning that a 29-year-old man was reported missing by friends who had lost sight of him after he decided to go swimming.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 aircrew and a Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Stingray.

Involved in the search were:

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

A Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Cutter Stingray

Galveston Police Department

Galveston Beach Patrol

Gulf Coast Rescue

Jamaica Beach Fire Department

Coast Guard is searching for missing swimmer near Matagorda, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer at Matagorda Beach near Matagorda, Texas, Sunday.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification that a 16-year-old boy was reported missing after not making it back to shore while swimming with friends.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched Air Station Houston and Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 aircrews, a Sector/Air Station HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and also diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse.

Involved in the search are:

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

A Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse

Matagorda Sheriff’s Office

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.