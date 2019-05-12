Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless scheduled to visit Galveston, open for public tours.

Editor’s Note: Media interested in filming aboard the cutter, or interviewing a member of the Dauntless crew, should contact the Coast Guard Public Detachment Texas office at 281-464-4810.

Closed-toed shoes are recommended. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and no pets are allowed aboard the cutter.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless is scheduled to arrive in Galveston, Texas, on Monday and will be open to the public throughout the week.

WHO: Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew

WHAT: Tours will be provided to the public.

WHERE: Pier 21

2100 Harborside Dr.

Galveston, TX 77550

WHEN: Monday – Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC-624) has a distinguished history of over 50 years of operational service to the nation and has been a stalwart supporter of the city of Galveston, having operated out of the seaport city from 1995 until her recent reassignment to Pensacola, Florida, in 2018.

Dauntless became the first cutter in history to seize one million pounds of marijuana and has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s premier law enforcement assets with 97 illegal narcotics busts to her credit, more than any other Coast Guard cutter. The cutter also plays a leading role in search and rescue, illicit interdiction migrant, international fisheries enforcement activities, serving the public and embodying the Spanish phrase that serves as her motto, “Sin Miedo” or “without fear.”

