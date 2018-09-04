Coast Guard Sets Port Conditions

Coast Guard adjusts port conditions for the Gulf Coast area

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard continues to secure its area of responsibility and adjust port conditions along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Gordon continues to move north Tuesday.

The Coast Guard set Port Condition ZULU for the following ports:

– Gulfport

– Pascagoula

– Mobile

Port Condition ZULU closes the port and suspends all port operations. When hurricane-force winds are possible within 12 hours, it sets all port conditions.

Due to movement of Coast Guard surface assets out of the path of the storm, search and rescue capabilities are limited. During the height of the storm, no search and rescue may be possible due to operational restrictions of Coast Guard assets. Boaters and citizens should heed storm warnings and take immediate action to stay safe and stay off the water.

The Coast Guard set Port Condition YANKEE for the following ports:

– Pensacola

– All ports in Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

For the most up-to-date port information, visit https://homeport.uscg.mil/ and find your port under the “Port Directory” tab.

As a reminder, people in distress should use 911 to request assistance whenever possible. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening pain due to limited resources to monitor the dozens of social media platforms during a weather event or large-scale rescue event.