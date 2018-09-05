Coast Guard’s Post-Storm Assessments

Coast Guard’s completing post-storm assessments for Tropical Storm Gordon.

NEW ORLEANS – Assets and personnel from Coast Guard Sector Mobile are deployed Wednesday morning throughout affected counties for post-Tropical Storm Gordon assessments.

A C-144 aircraft is scheduled to conduct an overflight, and H-65 and H-60 Rescue Helicopters from Aviation Training Center Mobile are standing by for any necessary response efforts.

Coast Guard members are also evaluating the conditions of ports and waterways in the impacted areas.

Mariners are still advised to take precautions when getting underway and securing vessels. Debris in the water and drifting or unaccounted for aids to navigation should be of grave concern to all mariners. The general public should remain aware of heavy rain, wind, and flood conditions.

For the most up-to-date Marine Safety Information Bulletins, visit Sector Mobile’s Homeport page at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/mobile and look for links under “Safety Notifications.”

Coast Guard members, in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers, port partners, and local emergency management agencies, are now focusing on the swift reopening of ports and waterways.