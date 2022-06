The Paris Visitors and Convention Council will present the second in a series of free concerts in downtown Paris. The first scheduled concert by Mike Ryan had to be cancelled because of a sudden thunderstorms, but the series will continue tomorrow night at 630 with Cody Canada and the Departed along with opening act “ Holly Beth”. The concert series will be on the square with a beer garden, food trucks, and vendors surrounding the fountain. BE sure to to bring a chair or blanket.