Colder And Windy

North and Central Texas



Expect much cooler weather on Sunday. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid-50s. Winds won’t be as breezy, with wind speeds around 10-15 mph. South winds return tonight, with Monday afternoon being 5-10 degrees warmer than Sunday.



Cold nights are expected this weekend, with temperatures falling to near or below freezing across much of the region again Sunday night.



Rain chances will return by Wednesday, starting west of Hwy 281, becoming more widespread by Thursday-Friday. Do not expect severe weather.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Brisk post-frontal conditions return to the Four-State Region with this afternoon’s temperature maximums in the mid-50s under sunny skies and northerly surface winds at ten mph.



Much colder conditions will continue overnight following a cold temperature frontal passage, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Today and tonight

Low temperatures tonight will fall slightly below freezing. It would help if you took precautions to protect exposed pipes, pets, and tender vegetation.

Monday through Saturday

Near-freezing overnight low temperatures are expected through at least Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect no hazardous weather at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.