Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header

College And Career Fair

3 hours ago

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce
Texarkana Chamber of Commerce College & Career Fair

Texarkana, USA (October 23, 2018): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 20th Annual Greater Texarkana College & Career Fair Wednesday and Thursday (Oct 24-25), at Texas A&M University-Texarkana in their brand new Student Center- 819 N. State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX.

Several area High Schools will be bringing their seniors to attend this College & Career Fair. We will have over 2,000 students attend throughout the two days to collect information on numerous colleges and careers. Students will attend at different times- 8:30-10:00 am, 10:00-11:30 am and 1:00-2:30 pm.

Our area High Schools look forward to this event each year, and we are proud to be hosting the 20th College & Career Fair. A huge thank you to Texas A&M University-Texarkana for being a fantastic venue host. We are incredibly excited to be the first big event inside the brand new Lois and Cary Patterson Student Center on the TAMUT campus.

Sponsors for this event are Texarkana College, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and U of A Texarkana.

“The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     