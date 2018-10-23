College And Career Fair

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

Texarkana Chamber of Commerce College & Career Fair

Texarkana, USA (October 23, 2018): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 20th Annual Greater Texarkana College & Career Fair Wednesday and Thursday (Oct 24-25), at Texas A&M University-Texarkana in their brand new Student Center- 819 N. State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX.

Several area High Schools will be bringing their seniors to attend this College & Career Fair. We will have over 2,000 students attend throughout the two days to collect information on numerous colleges and careers. Students will attend at different times- 8:30-10:00 am, 10:00-11:30 am and 1:00-2:30 pm.

Our area High Schools look forward to this event each year, and we are proud to be hosting the 20th College & Career Fair. A huge thank you to Texas A&M University-Texarkana for being a fantastic venue host. We are incredibly excited to be the first big event inside the brand new Lois and Cary Patterson Student Center on the TAMUT campus.

Sponsors for this event are Texarkana College, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and U of A Texarkana.

