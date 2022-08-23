College Students Worried About Student Loans

As students return to college, many wonder about their student loans and if they’ll have to pay them back. The year’s long pause on federal student loan payments ends this month, and the White House promises an update in the next week or so on what comes next. Student loan repayments have been on pause since March of 2020 as talks continued about loan forgiveness. President Biden called for canceling up to $50 thousand in student loan debt, but he’s reportedly now considering canceling just $10,000 in debt, which they based on need. It’s unclear if the latest announcement from the White House will be a loan forgiveness plan or another payback pause extension.