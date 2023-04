Murphy police responded to a home following a call concerning “unconscious persons,” and a shooting. Officers found 63-year-old Frederico Cantu,Jr and 57-year-old Tracy Kay Cantu both dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, Cantu Jr.’s son, 35-year-old Vincent Cantu, was taken to a local hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead.