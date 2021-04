Seven Collin County detention officers have been fired after the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III. Scott was arrested for possession of less than 2 oz of marijuana in March. He was taken to Collin County Jail and while in custody several officers tried to restrain him after he was reportedly acting strangely in the jail booking area. Officers tried to secure him to a restraint bed and during the process used OC spray once and also a spit mask on his face