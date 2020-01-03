" /> Collin County Man Fatally Shot At Canton Party – EastTexasRadio.com
Collin County Man Fatally Shot At Canton Party

15 hours ago

A Collin County man was fatally shot early New Year’s Day during a New Year’s Eve party in Canton. Sixty-one-year-old Alan Bates, of Plano, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was reportedly increasingly agitated and aggressive to others at the party and made threats against a couple and others. He was asked to leave, but instead went to his car and returned with a gun. One of the guests then shot Bates multiple times, reportedly in self-defense. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

