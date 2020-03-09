" /> Collin County Man ” Presumptive Positive” for Coronavirus – EastTexasRadio.com
3 hours ago

 

 

Collin County health officials have confirmed that a Frisco man  has tested “ presumptive positive” for Coronavirus COVID-19. The man, who is in his 30’s had recently traveled to California. He is reportedly in in home isolation and is listed in stable condition. The patient is being monitored by county health care staff. Officials are waiting for the results of further testing to confirm the initial results since the patient’s symptoms have not required hospitalization. The man’s family is also being monitored. Those who the patient may have been in contact with will be notified by health officials.

