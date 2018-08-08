Colon Hits Milestone As Rangers Power Past M’s In Today’s Sports

In area volleyball action last night Chisum defeated James Bowie in three sets: 25-21, 25-14, and 25-12. Prairiland lost both their games against Pleasant Grove and Whitehouse in 5 sets. While North Lamar lost to Sulphur Springs in three sets and lost in four sets to Sherman.

The Dallas Cowboys defense is shining so far during training camp. Head coach Jason Garrett told the media that so far the two-minute drill has belonged to the defense every time they have worked on it.

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is creating a lot of buzz in his first training camp with the Cowboys. As is second-year defensive linemen Taco Charlton.

Congratulations indeed to Bartolo Colon after the Rangers 11-4 win over Seattle. It was Colon’s 246th win and most by the Latin-born pitcher. Rougie Odor stays hot with a double and home run. The rubber game of that three-game series is this afternoon on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 12:30. First pitch at 7:05.