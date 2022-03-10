Comedian William Lee Martin At NTCC

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to welcome comedian William Lee Martin to its stage on Tuesday, April 5, at 7:30 pm. He will perform his hilarious Off the Leash Comedy Tour, which has sold out shows across the country.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students, and you can purchase seats online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.

A father of five and native Texan, Martin is a self-proclaimed All-American mutt – a mixed breed who doesn’t fit neatly into any single box physically, politically, or philosophically. Yet, with fresh material and hilarious new stories, he’s not afraid to step on toes but still connects with folks who share his everyday problems in constantly changing America. His friends still call him by his nickname “Cowboy Bill,” but this comedian will have you laughing till your sides split, and you’re wiping away tears.

“William Lee Martin is a fantastic comedian whose subject material is very relatable to us fellow Texans. You don’t want to miss this great opportunity to add a little humor to your life,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Martin went from open-mic night to headliner in just three short years. By 2005 he had opened for country stars like Loretta Lynn, George Strait, George Jones, and Brad Paisley, performed with all four of the Blue Collar Comedy stars, and even gone overseas to entertain the troops.

Martin kept pursuing his dreams while building a faithful fan base with relentless touring both on land and sea. Before the pandemic, he released two more hit specials, “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker – A Christmas Standup Spectacular,” which you can see on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and more.

In the last two years, his popularity began to skyrocket on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. In 2021 he added serious songwriter to his resume by signing a publishing deal with Myriad Publishing of Nashville. You can learn more about Martin’s work at www.williamleemartin.com.

Also coming up soon, the Whatley Center will host The Bellamy Brothers on April 29. Make sure to get tickets for both shows early, as they are likely to sell out.