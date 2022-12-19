Coming Up: Pipes At Risk Due To Prolonged Cold

A long duration of well below-freezing temperatures and windy conditions will damage exposed outdoor pipes and cause them to burst. Temperatures fall below freezing Thursday and will remain below freezing until Saturday, Christmas Eve, for most, except those along the Red River. There is a slight chance that temperatures will stay below freezing everywhere through Sunday, Christmas Day. Cover outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip. Locate your water shut-off valve, know how to turn it off, and don’t forget to turn off the sprinklers!