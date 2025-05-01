Commerce Police Investigating Stabbing

City of Commerce and University Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Culver to investigate a disturbance involving a man with a gun. Officers located the man leaving near the intersection of Culver and Mangum Streets, and a second man had multiple stab wounds. They took Christopher Williams into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the investigation is ongoing.

Los oficiales de policía de la ciudad de Commerce y University respondieron a la cuadra 700 de Culver para investigar un disturbio que involucraba a un hombre con un arma. Los oficiales localizaron al hombre que se iba cerca de la intersección de las calles Culver y Mangum, y un segundo hombre tenía múltiples heridas de arma blanca. Arrestaron a Christopher Williams por asalto agravado con un arma mortal, y la investigación está en curso.