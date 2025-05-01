Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
ETB Hiring Header
Sandlin Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Header Mowers Header 2024
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
McKay Law Header

Commerce Police Investigating Stabbing

City of Commerce and University Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Culver to investigate a disturbance involving a man with a gun. Officers located the man leaving near the intersection of Culver and Mangum Streets, and a second man had multiple stab wounds. They took Christopher Williams into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the investigation is ongoing.

Los oficiales de policía de la ciudad de Commerce y University respondieron a la cuadra 700 de Culver para investigar un disturbio que involucraba a un hombre con un arma. Los oficiales localizaron al hombre que se iba cerca de la intersección de las calles Culver y Mangum, y un segundo hombre tenía múltiples heridas de arma blanca. Arrestaron a Christopher Williams por asalto agravado con un arma mortal, y la investigación está en curso.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved