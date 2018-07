The two shooting incidents in Commerce that claimed the lives of two men are believed related. The first incident occurred on Park Street, and the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. The second occurred at the Village Creek Apartments. A man and women there were also treated and released from the hospital. Two men found lying on the ground at the complex died later of their injuries. They were identified as 21-year-old Malachi Wisdom and 20-year-old Brian Galicia.