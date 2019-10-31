Carter BloodCare: Each blood donation offers hope

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital to host a community blood drive.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (Oct 31, 2019) – Some individuals donate blood to save three lives. Others give because they know someone – a niece, grandmother, or a neighbor – that depends on it for cancer treatments, sickle cell disease therapies, or surgeries requiring a blood transfusion. Donors often say they appreciate the perk of tracking their cholesterol numbers and general health information that they receive as part of each blood donation experience. And some donors do it to get out of the classroom.

Whatever the reason that is given, for choosing to be a volunteer blood donor, Carter BloodCare says consider this: donors offer hope to others. There is no substitute for human blood. If every eligible donor gave just one more time each year, there would rarely be a shortage of blood for patients who require it.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital of Sulphur Springs is hosting a blood drive from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday (Nov 2), at 115 Airport Road in the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the most extensive blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 400,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood products. The AABB accredits the program, including a laboratory with accreditation for molecular testing of red cell antigens. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is a member of America’s Blood Centers, and ADRP licenses the program.