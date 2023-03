The Paris Police Department is hosting a “Hop with a Cop” easter egg hunt and cook-out on Saturday April 1st at Leon Williams Park at the corner of 7th NW and Henderson. It will all take place between noon and 3pm. The event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, Snow Cones games and much more. Call police community coordinator Kimmie Snowton at 903-7834746 for more information.