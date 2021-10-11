The Northeast Texas Community College Continuing Education and Corporate Training department will host a Community Health Resource Fair on Friday, Oct. 22, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Avenue, Mt. Pleasant. The free event will host more than 60 booths from area vendors and agencies focused on health and wellness.

“The goal of the resource fair is to raise the level of awareness of available health and wellness services which can help our communities begin to recover from the effects of the last two years of the global pandemic,” Lisa York, Coordinator of Continuing Education, said.

We provide free food and door prizes, and Titus Regional Medical Center will also be in attendance providing free COVID-19 vaccines and a variety of health testing.

“We offered a senior adult conference in August, and feedback from the event revealed a need to highlight wellness resources in our area to help all communities in the region. This event is a direct result of that, and we hope to bring these resources together to share their services and what is available to assist people in our community,” York said.

To learn more about the event, call 903-434-8134 or e-mail continuinged@ntcc.edu. To learn about other learning opportunities, visit www.ntcc.edu/continuinged.