Community Member Arrested At SSHS

From the SSISD Administration

The SSISD Administration needs to inform you that a community member was arrested at Sulphur Springs High School yesterday. The community member entered the SSHS student entrance during lunch time where he was intercepted by SSHS administration. Once intercepted, he was immediately removed from the area. The Sulphur Springs ISD Police department was engaged immediately, and the community member was promptly arrested and removed from campus. The community member was not armed.

The community member was engaged, apprehended, and removed without incident.

As always, the safety of our students and staff remain our absolute top priority.

If you have any questions, please free to contact Josh Williams at 903-885-0999.