Community Players, Inc. announces Grand Re-Opening of Main Street Theatre In Sulphur Springs 

After twenty-two months of being closed due to COVID and major building repairs, the much-anticipated re-opening of Main Street Theatre is within sight. The two-night event on January 14th & 15th will feature The Heroes, Grammy record performing artist, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Brad Davis, and longtime collaborator, singer and multi-instrumentalist, Joel Weaver. These two seasoned singer/songwriter/musicians each have more than 25 years of entertainment experience in Nashville and on the road, across the nation and across the world, performing with legendary musical icons like George Strait, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, ZZ Top, Marty Stuart, Billy Bob Thornton, and appearing in film, TV, video, and radio.

The Heroes are armed with an eclectic mixture of musical variety that includes songs from artist like The Eagles, Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton, John Denver, Ed Sheeran, Merle Haggard, Steve Miller Band, and Dolly Parton, along with original compositions that will have you begging for more! If you have heard The Heroes’ original music, you already know the energy, tight vocals and expert musicianship. If you haven’t, then you are in for a riotous treat!

Tickets may be purchased through the online box office by visiting www.communityplayersinc.com. Tickets are $25 if you use the discount code CC5 to save $5.