Como Man Came To Help And Landed In Jail

Mark Anthony Coppedge

Last Thursday, Mark Anthony Coppedge, 40, of Como, arrived at the Hopkins County courthouse to assist a defendant scheduled for a hearing. He ignores a sign that all entering are subject to search while carrying a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, which had suspected meth residue and suspected methamphetamine in a clear plastic wrapping. The substance tested positive, and his bad luck didn’t change. Coppedge was within 1,000 feet of a church. He is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.