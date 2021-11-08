cypress basin hospice
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
RPM Staffing Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header

Como Man Came To Help And Landed In Jail

Mark Anthony Coppedge

Last Thursday, Mark Anthony Coppedge, 40, of Como, arrived at the Hopkins County courthouse to assist a defendant scheduled for a hearing. He ignores a sign that all entering are subject to search while carrying a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, which had suspected meth residue and suspected methamphetamine in a clear plastic wrapping. The substance tested positive, and his bad luck didn’t change. Coppedge was within 1,000 feet of a church. He is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     