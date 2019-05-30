Como Man Killed In Crash

At 1:43 this Thursday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-19, two miles north of Canton in Van Zandt County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2011 Buick Enclave, Nicholas Stone Richardson, 19, of Como was traveling south on SH-19 behind a 2016 Mack garbage truck driven by Mark Anderson, 61, of Tyler. The garbage truck had stopped due to a stopped school bus ahead on the roadway, which was letting students off. The driver of the Enclave, for an unknown reason, failed to slow and struck the back of the garbage truck.

Richardson was pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunn and taken to Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.

Anderson was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.