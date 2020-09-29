Como-Pickton CISD To End On-Line Learning

The Como-Pickton CISD has notified parents of students that it will be ending online education effective October 9. All students need to return to class on October 12, or find another school. The only exception will be for students who are quarantined because of COVID 19. Superintendent Dr.Greg Bower said in his notification letter that online learning has not been successful and many students are failing, because many don’t bother to attend their online classes and are not doing their assignments or tests.