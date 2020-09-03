Como-Pickton Football Halted By Coronavirus Plus HS Football Preview

Como-Pickton ISD announced football would be on hold for the next couple of weeks due to positive coronavirus tests. Como-Pickton was supposed to face Prairiland on Sept. 11. The Patriots will now face Wolfe City instead.

High School Football This Week:

Celina @ Paris

North Lamar @ Canton

Rivercrest@Detroit

Prairiland @ Tom Bean

Wolfe City @ Chisum

Cooper @ Collinsville

Clarksville @ Linden-Kildare

Honey Grove @ Whitewright

Leonard @ Commerce

Mt. Vernon @ Pittsburg

Van Alstyne @ Bonham

Atlanta @ Paul Pewitt

After holding a 3-1 series lead, the Dallas Stars now face a Game 7 for the right to play in the Western Conference finals. Dallas lost to Colorado 4-1 last night in Edmonton, with Miro Heiskanen opening the scoring to put Dallas up 1-0. The Avs would score four straight to close out the game. Game 7 is Friday night.

Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers in history and a New York Mets franchise icon, has died at age 75. Seaver died at his home in California on Monday of complications from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette has an agreement in principle to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. Fournette joins Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who signed with the Bucs earlier this year.

Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier, and the Houston Astros held on for a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Isiah Kiner-Falefa Provided the only Ranger run with a solo home run. Those two teams will close out their series this afternoon at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 12:30, and the first pitch is 1:10 pm.