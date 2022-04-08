Como-Pickton Mourns Student’s Death

The Como-Pickton ISD community is mourning the death of a high school student Hannah Pegues, 16. She sustained injuries in a car crash last Monday in Como. Superintendent Dr. Greg Bower released a letter about the tragedy on social media, stating, “All of us at Como-Pickton CISD, faculty and students alike, were shocked and overcome with grief at the untimely passing of our Hannah Pegues. Hannah was a student of whom we all thought highly; a young lady to whom we pointed with pride as a student at our school. “