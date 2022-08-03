Young Title Company Header
Competition For Paris Rodeo&Horse Club Rodeo

There are four young ladies in competition for the title of the Queen and Princess of the Annual Paris Rodeo & Horse Club rodeo, which will be held August 12 and 13 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. This year’s candidates are 14-year-old Courtney Robinson of Ector, 15-year-old Kaitlyn Hutchison of Powderly, 12-year-old Ronica Norwood of Bogata and 13-year-old Jentri Hill of Sulphur Springs. The winner will be crowned next Saturday night.

