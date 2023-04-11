Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Complaints Against State Representative

State Rep Bryan Slaton

The State Representative representing Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt Counties in the state legislature missed several necessary votes last week. The Texas Tribune reports that some have filed a complaint alleging that Rep. Bryan Slaton had an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern. The criticism came after an incident in which Slaton and the staffer allegedly met up at his Austin apartment last weekend. A separate staffer told The Texas Tribune that Slaton drank alcohol with an intern that is under 21. Patrick Shortt, an attorney retained by Slaton, said they are aware of outrageous claims by second-tier media circulating on social media making false statements against Representative Slaton.

