Comptroller Distributes $1.04 Billion

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.04 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.4 percent more than in February 2019.

These allocations are on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November, and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2019 sales by companies that report tax annually. Christmas shopping that typically occurs in November was shifted into December due to the relatively late date of Thanksgiving 2019, helping make this month’s allocations substantially higher than in previous months, a trend that might not continue.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Feb. 2020) Recipient Feb. 2020

Allocations Change from

Feb. 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities $672.7M ↑9.0% ↑6.8% Transit Systems $227.3M ↑7.5% ↑6.8% Counties $63.3M ↑10.4% ↑5.8% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $80.5M ↑18.4% ↑11.0% Total $1,043.7M ↑9.4% ↑7.0%

For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.